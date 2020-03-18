Virginia now has 77 coronavirus cases, state health officials announced Wednesday. That's up from 67 reported Tuesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam asked Wednesday that able parents keep their children at home so day care centers can focus efforts on helping the families of health care workers.

“We want to make sure our children are safe, while also ensuring that essential personnel, like medical professionals, are able to go to work while knowing their children are cared for,” Northam said.

The state will be offering guidance to child care providers Wednesday, including rules limiting the number of people in a classroom to no more than 10. Children will also need to have lunch in their classroom and programs will need to keep children six feet apart.

State officials reported three “outbreaks” of the coronavirus — two or more cases that can be traced to a common exposure, including one in James City County, where there are 17 cases. Two other outbreaks are in Richmond.

New cases in Northern Virginia include two in Fairfax County and one in Arlington and Stafford counties.

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 14 in Arlington and Fairfax counties, five in Loudoun, four in Prince William County (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico), two in Alexandria and Stafford and one in Spotsylvania.

The state is reporting a total of 1,278 tests results received from all reporting labes.

Northam also called on the public to help American Red Cross after urgent calls for blood donations.

“I’m going to donate blood this afternoon, and I encourage all healthy Virginians to do the same,” Northam said.