Virginia health officials are reporting Thursday that the total number of cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 17, up from nine reported through Wednesday.

The state's cases include four in Fairfax County; two in Arlington, Loudoun, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach; and one each in Alexandria, Fredericksburg, Hanover, Marine Corps Base Quantico, and Prince Edward County.

Six people remain hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Alexandria patient is currently doing well and is isolated at home, according to the Alexandria Health Department (AHD). The test is "presumptive" until confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There have been cases of COVID-19 in most states and across the National Capital Region,” said AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering. “The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19.”

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 4,718 deaths, including 38 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 127,800 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1,300 in the U.S.

The first case in the state was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia. The state has since reported cases in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Virginia Beach.

The Alexandria case is connected to a D.C. resident who had spent time at Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week.

If you visited the Immanuel Chapel between Feb. 26 and March 4 and were not contacted directly by AHD and asked to self-quarantine, you may have been exposed to the virus but are considered by the CDC to be at low risk. AHD recommends that anyone who visited the Immanuel Chapel on those dates self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit.

Self-monitoring includes checking body temperature twice a day and monitoring for symptoms of cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or temperature higher than 100.4 F. If you were potentially exposed at Immanuel Chapel and have any of these symptoms, or if you develop them within 14 days of the visit, call your primary care physician. If you develop these symptoms, you should also self-isolate and limit contact with others. If you visited Immanuel Chapel during the above dates but do not have the above symptoms, you do not need to call your physician or be tested for COVID-19.