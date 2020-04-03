Virginia's coronavirus cases have surged to 2,012, climbing by more than 300 cases Friday in the highest day-over-day increase.
There have been 46 fatalities statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health, with five more reported Friday. The total includes 15 deaths in Northern Virginia. No other information was released.
There are 892 cases in Northern Virginia, including Fauquier County and the Fredericksburg region.
The state is reporting 312 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, up from 83 reported through last Friday.
There have been 19,005 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to Thursday's totals, include:
Fairfax County: 372, up from 328
Arlington County: 135, up from 128
Prince William County: 131, up from 117
Loudoun County: 130 up from 121
Alexandria: 56, up from 33
Stafford: 29, up from 27
Manassas: 13, up from 12
Spotsylvania: 11, up from 9
Fauquier: 9, up from 8
Fredericksburg: 4, up from 2
Manassas Park: 2, up from 1
Gov. Ralph Northam announced late Thursday that the state has received a major disaster declaration from the federal government.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 54,369 deaths, including 6,058 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1,033,478 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 245,601 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes 9,228 have recovered in the U.S. and 218,864 have recovered worldwide.
Virginia has received just a fraction of the personal protective equipment it has requested from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to a report Thursday from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Stafford County officials are asking for the public’s help in protecting first responders after five firefighters and one sheriff’s deputy were reportedly placed on emergency leave after responding to a call last week.
“If you are going to come into contact with a first responder, give them an immediate heads up if you are showing symptoms of coronavirus or could have been exposed, “ said Fire Chief Joseph Cardello in a statement.
Area parks are continuing to limit parking or close due to social distancing, and grocery and department stores are joining the cause.
Target is the latest to announce new limits to the number of people allowed in its stores. Store employees will begin wearing face masks and gloves over the next two weeks.
A Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus is helping connect first responders with people who are willing to lend their RVs. WJLA featured a Fredericksburg Marine offering his RV to a Chester paramedic with a son at home with medical conditions that would put him at greater risk of complications.
