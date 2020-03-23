There are now 254 coronavirus cases in Virginia, up from 219 cases reported Sunday.

Six deaths in Virginia have now been linked to COVID-19. The state health department confirmed three new deaths Sunday — all Peninsula-area women in their 80s. Thirty-eight people remain hospitalized.

New coronavirus cases reported Monday include 12 in Fairfax, eight in Arlington, one in Alexandria, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The governor is expected to announce an update to school calendars at 2 p.m. Monday. Stay with insidenova.com for the latest.

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 43 in Fairfax, 34 in Arlington, 18 in Prince William, 15 in Loudoun, six in Alexandria and Stafford and two in Spotsylvania.

The state reported a total of 3,697 test results received from all reporting labs as of Friday.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 15,436 deaths, including 473 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 354,500 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 35,530 cases in the U.S.

Metro has “significantly” reduced service for this week, officials announced Sunday night.

“We all need to think of transit service as a limited resource because, right now, it is,” said Paul Wiedefeld, Metro’s general manager and CEO. “If you are boarding a bus when you could walk, that increases the likelihood of the bus reaching capacity and having to bypass a stop where a nurse might be heading in to start a shift.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Sunday night she is closing the National Mall to pedestrians and bicycle traffic between Independence Ave. SW and Constitution Avenue N.W. and 14th and 23rd streets, WTOP reports.