Virginia has 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 77 in the Northern Virginia area, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Saturday morning.
The number represents 38 additional new cases since Friday.
According to the state Department of Health, 2,790 Virginians have been tested for the disease, and 25 are hospitalized. That is up from 20 hospitalizations Friday. There have still only been two deaths.
Across the Northern Virginia region, Arlington and Fairfax counties now each has 22 confirmed cases; Loudoun and Prince William counties have 14 apiece; the city of Alexandria has five; Stafford County has two, and Spotsylvania County has one.
Additional details on the cases were not available, and two new cases were reported late Friday in Culpeper County that do not appear to be included in the state's overall count yet. The state's numbers are based on what is reported by 5 p.m. the day before.
During a news conference in Richmond on Saturday morning, Northam also announced that the state Department of Health is giving additional priority to testing medical professionals who have had contact with patients who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 or symptoms associated with the disease. The state is also easing the criteria for nursing home residents to be tested for the disease.
The state is also lifting certificate of public need restrictions on the number of beds in hospitals and nursing homes. This will allow facilities to add beds if needed, Northam said.
A shipment of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, was distributed to providers Friday, he added.
Addressing other impacts of the pandemic, Northam said:
- The Virginia Department of Education is preparing a request to seek a waiver from federal testing requirements and considering actions to provide relief to students from mandated tests, including the Standards of Learning. At the same time, the department is working to ensure high school seniors who were on track to graduate will be able to do so.
- Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an opinion that under state law local governing bodies can meet by electronic means only to address essential actions necessitated by the emergency. “Public bodies should meet only if action is truly essential,” Northam said. “If not, they should defer it until they can meet in person again.” He emphasized that the regular features of public meetings remain critical, including publishing agendas in advance and providing for public notification and access.
Northam addressed rumors that the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized. He said that is not the case - the Guard has only been activated, meaning members are ready to be called up if necessary.
Finally, he reminded Virginians to continue to take social distancing serious and abide by the 10-person restriction.
“I’m proud of what most Virginians are doing,” Northam said. “But let’s be clear – there are a few people who are not getting the message.” He noted that any business, such as a restaurant or fitness center, remains open with more than 10 patrons present at any time it can be charged with a misdemeanor and lose its operating permit on the spot.
