There are more COVID-19 cases among those under 30 years old in the state than there are among those aged 70 and older, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia added more than 30 coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the state total climbing to 460. That's up from 391 cases reported Wednesday.

Data from the state shows ages 0-29 account for 84 cases of COVID-19, while ages 70 and above account for 72 cases.

The state announced Wednesday that four more people had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related deaths to 13. Sixty-five remain hospitalized as of Thursday.

New cases of the coronavirus include, eight in Arlington and Loudoun, six in Alexandria, four in Prince William County, three in Fairfax County and one in Manassas and Stafford

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 79 in Fairfax County, 54 in Arlington, 36 in Prince William County, 28 in Loudoun, 14 in Alexandria, seven in Stafford, three in Manassas and Spotsylvania, and one in the cities of Fairfax and Fredericksburg.

The state reported a total of 6,189 test results received from all reporting labs.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 22,184 deaths, including 1,046 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 492,603 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 69,246 cases in the U.S.

The Senate approved a historic, $2 trillion stimulus package overnight to provide a jolt to the U.S. economy.

Three more members of the Loudoun County Public Schools staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school system announced in messages to parents on Tuesday..

The Grant family from Woodbridge decided to make the first week of no school due to coronavirus a good time, and has been featured by Good Morning America’s website.

Prince William Forest Park has closed to motor vehicles due to the coronavirus, the National Park Service announced Wednesday. The park remains open for hiking on trails and biking on designated roads, according to a NPS alert.