There are now 219 cases of coronavirus in Virginia. That's an increase of 67 from the 152 cases reported by state officials Saturday, and nearly twice the 114 cases reported just two days ago.

There have been three deaths in the state, including one in Fairfax County reported Saturday. Thirty-two people remain hospitalized.

New cases reported Sunday include nine in Fairfax, four in Arlington and Prince William, three in Stafford and one in Loudoun.

Gov. Ralph Northam stressed that the state is working to get more personal protective equipment to workers focused on COVID-19, a growing problem for doctors and nurses across the country.

Northam said the state is reaching out to companies making and distributing masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators.

"Our message is clear: It is time to step up," he said.

The governor thanked Home Depot for providing supplies Saturday for the state to distribute.

He also thanked the public for not collecting in crowds, but noted there have been dangerous exceptions.

"I know some people are not listening," Northam said, noting it's putting everyone at risk. "This is not a vacation. Please stay home whenever possible."

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 31 in Fairfax, 26 in Arlington, 18 in Prince William, 15 in Loudoun, five in Alexandria and Stafford and one in Spotsylvania.

The state reported a total of 2,790 test results received from all reporting labs as of Friday.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 13,589 deaths, including 340 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 316,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 26,747 cases in the U.S.

People filling the shores of the Tidal Basin to get a look at the cherry blossoms during peak bloom have National Park Service officials and D.C. police increasing parking restrictions and closing roads in the area Sunday after reporting large crowds Saturday.

"We strongly urge anyone considering a visit to see the cherry blossoms to reconsider and to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases," according to a statement from the National Park Service.

On Saturday, The Fairfax County Health Department is reporting its first death of a hospitalized patient who previously tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It was the first coronavirus death in Northern Virginia and the third in the state.

The patient was a male in his 60s who acquired COVID-19 through contact with a previously reported case. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, the health department said in a statement.

Loudoun County Public Schools officials announced Saturday that the principal at Waxpool Elementary School and one other county school system employee have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing to three the total number of school system staffers with the disease.