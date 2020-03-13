Virginia now has 30 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's up from 17 total on Thursday and just nine total on Wednesday.
Seven of the state's cases are in James City County; six are in Fairfax County; five are in Arlington County; three in Loudoun County; two in Prince William County (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico) and two in Virginia Beach; and one each in Alexandria, Fredericksburg, Hanover, Harrisonburg and Prince Edward County.
Ten of those people remain hospitalized, but details were not available.
All cases are "pending positive" until confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Harrisonburg is the first reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District, according to a regional news release.
The patient in their 60s and developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to a pneumonia with high fever. The patient was tested for the novel coronavirus by a commercial lab, according to the health district release. The patient is currently doing well and is in isolation.
Public health will work to investigate all people who had close contact with the patient, said Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. Contacts will be asked to stay home away from others for 14 days.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 5,065 deaths, including 33 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 136,390 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1,200 in the U.S.
On Thursday, Northam declared a state of emergency, canceling state conferences and large events for at least the next 30 days and encouraging localities and non-governmental organizations to do the same.
The first case in the state was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia.
(7) comments
“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”.....Trump, Feb. 24
He also said 1.5 million tests would be available, and his Surgeon General then upped that number to 4 million. Where the hell are they?
Times change - unlike morons!
Here’s a fun game- every time someone at a COVID-19 press conference praises “the President’s leadership”, you drink.
If there was ever a reason to cut our ties and dependence on China, the time has definitely come. I believe that the Chinese should pay reparations, just like in war, to country, including the US, for their initial deceit coverup of the Coronavirus. If they refuse to pay, the US and all of its allies should declare war on China and obliterate a know troublemaker once and for all.
The severity of the Coronavirus outbreak looks to me like a media construct. In the last pandemic in 2009, President Obama declared a national emergency after 1000 Americans had died. He was praised for acting so swiftly and decisively. Trump is going to declare a national emergency with 40 or so deaths and he is being portrayed as incompetent and slow to react.
There certainly have been some slow to react federal employees within CDC, but overall Trump is much more in control of Wuhan flu than Obama was of Swine flu.
Trump and Governor Northam are blowing it big time. They both need to go.
