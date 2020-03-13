Virginia now has 30 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's up from 17 total on Thursday and just nine total on Wednesday.

Seven of the state's cases are in James City County; six are in Fairfax County; five are in Arlington County; three in Loudoun County; two in Prince William County (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico) and two in Virginia Beach; and one each in Alexandria, Fredericksburg, Hanover, Harrisonburg and Prince Edward County.

Ten of those people remain hospitalized, but details were not available.

All cases are "pending positive" until confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Harrisonburg is the first reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District, according to a regional news release.

The patient in their 60s and developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to a pneumonia with high fever. The patient was tested for the novel coronavirus by a commercial lab, according to the health district release. The patient is currently doing well and is in isolation.

Public health will work to investigate all people who had close contact with the patient, said Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. Contacts will be asked to stay home away from others for 14 days.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 5,065 deaths, including 33 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 136,390 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1,200 in the U.S.

On Thursday, Northam declared a state of emergency, canceling state conferences and large events for at least the next 30 days and encouraging localities and non-governmental organizations to do the same.

The first case in the state was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia.