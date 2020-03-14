The Virginia Department of Health has reported the state's first death due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The patient in the Peninsula Health District had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was among 41 patients in the state.
The patient was a male in his 70s who acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source, according to the health department news release. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.
“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth.”
The Peninsula Health District has activated its incident management team and is deploying all necessary resources in order to contain this outbreak. Public Health officials are reaching out to all identified contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials have been working to identify people who have been in potential contact with those who have tested positive for coronavirus. They are interviewing affected people and giving instructions on how to protect themselves and others.
In a statement Saturday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death.
