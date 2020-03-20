Virginia reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday, now reporting 114 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. That’s up from 94 reported on Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday include four in Loudoun and one in Prince William County.

There have been two deaths reported in the state, and 20 people remain hospitalized, according to information provided by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday.

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William County, nine in Loudoun, three in Alexandria, two in Stafford and one in Spotsylvania.

The state reported a total of 2,325 test results received from all reporting labs as of Friday.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 10,067 deaths, including 205 in the U.S. and two deaths in Virginia, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 250,750 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 14,250 cases in the U.S.

A staff member at Waxpool Elementary School in Loudoun County tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus COVID-19.

North Stafford High School reported that a staff member tested positive, and noted that the individual had started feeling ill before school let out last week.

Fairfax County health officials have deployed an infection control team after a resident at The Kensington assisted living center tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to reconsider arrests and incarcerations, and to weigh modified sentences, over concerns that jails and prisons could be overrun by the coronavirus.

The U.S. State Department has raised the travel advisory for international travel to the highest level, warning Americans not to go abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, according to a news release.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.