Virginia State Parks seek Conservation Corps applicants

Applications are being accepted for two three-week summer sessions of the Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps.

The application deadline is March 5.

The program will be held June 21-July 11 and July 19-Aug. 8.

YCC crew members are provided room, board, T-shirts and equipment. They receive a $500 stipend at the end of the three weeks.

Teams of 10 will be chosen from current high school students between the ages of 14 and 17. Each crew is led by three trained, adult crew leaders. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in protecting Virginia’s environment. While no prior experience is necessary, participants will work outside, and the service is physically demanding. A positive attitude, an interest in learning, curiosity about interpreting nature and the physical ability and desire to work outdoors are also important factors in the selection process.

YCC participants help with assorted park projects, including wildlife and fisheries habitat improvement, trail and campground construction and restoration, timber and shoreline improvement, and landscape beautification. The YCC is modeled after the federal service program AmeriCorps and the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps that built the original six Virginia State Parks.

For more information about the YCC program, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps.