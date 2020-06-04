Virginia will remove the large statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
Northam noted the statue of the Confederate general was built in 1890.
“In 2020, we can no longer honor a system based on the buying and selling of people,” Northam said. “It was wrong then and it is wrong now, so we are taking it down.”
The statue will be removed by the Department of General Services as soon as possible.
“It will go into storage and we will work with the community to determine its future,” Northam said.
The decision comes as protests continue across the state and the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“Removing a symbol is important, but it is only a step,” Northam said. “We still need change in this country. We need healing, most of all.”
(8) comments
You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger hypocrite to lead a discussion about race relations.
“Removing a symbol is important, but it is only a step,” Northam said
The 10 commandments hanging in a courthouse was a symbol. I am afraid this is going to lead to other things being removed that some consider symbols.
All that confederate garbage needs to be taken down and put in museums. No monuments to traitors in public spaces.
Before anyone can say that these statues are a reminder of history and should stay because of fear of history repeating itself, why not put up statues of prominent slaves of the area, of people that were grossly mistreated, that's a better reminder. Not a statue of the oppressors.
Northam is about the same age as me. When I was in college I would have never dreamed of wearing blackface or a Klan outfit. And while there were some really crazy people in college with me I can't recall a single one being as stupid as Northam expressing his vile racism in a yearbook. Taking down the statue will accomplish little. Stopping the abortion industry's massive effort to kill babies of color would do a lot more. There is an excellent chance that the 2nd and 3rd black presidents have already had their aborted baby parts sold for research.
here is a thought. Since Gov Blackface wants to erase history I would recommend that remove everything he has. How this guy ever became a Doctor let alone governor is proof that the scum bag Democrats are buying election. The Governor, Lt Governor and Attorney General should have all resigned due to racist activities.
If people don't understand why that garbage needs to go in the trash than they are morons. Read a book.
why is this guy still in office he has no reason to do anything
