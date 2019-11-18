One of Northern Virginia’s most popular holiday tickets will be back on sale Monday at 9 a.m. Tickets sell out in the first few hours.
Offering a very special trip, the 2019 Santa Trains will run Dec. 14, according to Virginia Railway Express, which operates the popular event each year.
While Santa and his friends meet with boys and girls, they’ll also be promoting rail safety as they hand out candy canes and coloring books, a VRE news release noted.
Trains will be boarding at stations in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Manassas, Woodbridge and Burke Center. You can see a schedule and purchase info at vrespecialevents.org.
If you want to purchase tickets in-person, Santa Train tickets will be available at the following locations. Payment at the ticket outlets may be made with cash or check.
FREDERICKSBURG TRAINS: Fredericksburg Visitors Center, 706 Caroline St.
SPOTSYLVANIA TRAINS: Spotsylvania County Visitors Center, 4704 Southpoint Parkway.
MANASSAS TRAINS: Manassas Visitors Center, 9431 West Street (Manassas VRE Depot).
WOODBRIDGE TRAINS: Destination Station, Woodbridge VRE Station, 1040 Express Way.
BURKE CENTRE TRAINS: Supervisor John Cook's Office, 9002 Burke Lake Road.
Tickets are $5.00 at the outlets, and $6 online.
All passengers, regardless of age, must have tickets. Regular VRE tickets will not be honored for this special weekend event. Tickets will not be sold at the station the day of the event and must be purchased prior to the event.
Santa Train Tickets are not refundable or exchangeable. Ticket sales are limited to 6 per person for most trains. After ticket sales conclude, VRE does not have available tickets.
