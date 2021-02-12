Walker Jones PC has been ranked as a 2021 Best Law Firm by U.S. News—Best Lawyers.
In addition, Amy E. Totten, a family law attorney with Walker Jones, earned an individual 2021 Best Lawyers ranking. She has been recognized by Best Lawyers each year since 2018. Totten has handled thousands of cases during her 23 years of practicing law, the firm said in a news release.
Founded more than 40 years ago, Walker Jones serves clients in the practice areas of business law, civil and commercial litigation, criminal law, family law, personal injury law, real estate law, and wills, trusts and estates.
The firm has offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington, Virginia,
U.S. News and Best Lawyers joined together to evaluate and rank more than 15,000 law firms across the United States. Client evaluations, peer reviews, and evaluation of additional information from law firms are compared to develop an overall score for each firm and each attorney. Firms and attorneys are compared regionally and nationally.
