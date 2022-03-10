A Warrenton man was arrested Wednesday on two felony warrants for abuse or neglecting a child causing serious injury and cruelly treating or beating a child while in one’s custody after he allegedly caused serious physical injury and psychological trauma to his 10-week-old baby, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Lawrence Palmer, 26, was arrested after the Department of Social Services contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported the baby was brought to a local hospital with a skull fracture, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Steven Lewis.
Further investigation showed the baby suffered from multiple fractures, bruises and other injuries. The doctors determined the injuries were not an accident, according to the sheriff's office.
Palmer is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.
The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services and the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
