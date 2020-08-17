The Washington Football Team announced Monday it has named Jason Wright as its new team president. Wright becomes the first Black team president in NFL history.
"This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me," Wright said in a statement. "The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization -- from football to operations to branding to culture -- and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL."
Washington has not had a team president since firing Bruce Allen in December.
"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason," owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. "His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league. We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field."
The 38-year-old Wright played for four teams over seven seasons in the NFL as a running back. Wright, who retired after the 2010 season, joins Washington after being a partner for the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
