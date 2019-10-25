The Washington Nationals will look for a third win in their first World Series on Friday night at home against the Houston Astros.

If you're not heading down to the ballpark, the broadcast begins at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Fairfax County police detectives are investigating an increasing number of online and phone scams involving the sale of World Series tickets.

Fans are reminded to use caution when purchasing tickets from sources other than Major League Baseball or authorized dealers. Be sure to research the vendor and review their security protocols before providing personal information or payment.

For Game 3, Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. There’s a chance for showers Saturday evening and rain and showers are likely Sunday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

Washington officials have announced road closures and parking restrictions:

Road Access Restrictions

First Street SE, south of M Street SE, will be converted to one-way southbound operations, continuing west onto Potomac Avenue SE to South Capitol Street for each World Series home game and/or stadium watch party event. The following streets will be restricted to local and event traffic for all stadium watch parties and home games beginning at 2:00 p.m. until approximately midnight:

Van Street SE between M Street SE and N Street SE (access to residential parking garages will be permitted)

N Street SE between First Street SE and New Jersey Avenue SE (access to parking lots will be permitted)

Potomac Avenue SE from First Street SE to South Capitol Street SE

First Street SE: M Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE

Parking Restrictions

Residents and visitors should expect significant impacts to on-street parking during the World Series. Emergency no parking restrictions will be in effect 24 hour a day beginning Tuesday, October 22, and will remain in place for World Series home games, unless otherwise signed. All vehicles that are parked in the area and in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed. Motorists whose vehicles are towed should call 202-541-6083. The following streets are impacted:

First Street SE: I Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE*

First Street SE: M Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE*

N Place SE: First Street SE to dead-end at east end of block*

N Street SE: First Street SE to New Jersey Avenue SE*

Potomac Avenue SE: First Street SE to Capitol Street SE*

Half Street SE: M Street SE to N Street SE*

Van Street SE: M Street SE to N Street SE*

N Street SE: South Capitol Street to First Street SE*

Half Street SE: I Street SE to M Street SE

Potomac Avenue SW: South Capitol Street to First Street SW (north curb)

2nd Street SW: R Street SW to T Street SW (east curb)

3rd Street SE: M Street SE to I Street SE (west curb)

Cushing Place SE: M Street SE to L Street SE

I Street SE: Half Street SE to South Capitol Street (north curb)

K Street SE: New Jersey Avenue SE to South Capitol Street SE

L Street SE: New Jersey Avenue SE to South Capitol Street SE

M Street SE: South Capitol Street SE to 4th Street SE

M Street SW: South Capitol Street to First Street SW

South Capitol Street SE: L Street SE to N Street SE

*in effect 24 hours a day beginning October 22 and will remain in place for duration of World Series.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed to all motorized vehicles for all home games and stadium watch parties beginning at 3 pm and reopen at approximately midnight: