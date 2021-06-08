Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson appears likely to hold onto his position for another three years after turning aside a primary challenge from former Mayor Allison Silberberg on Tuesday.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals in the Democratic primary showed that Wilson had a margin of about 3,300 votes, 57.2% to 42.8% for Silberberg. Alexandria is a heavily Democratic city, so Wilson is virtually assured of winning re-election in November.
Silberberg served as mayor from 2016 until 2018 but was defeated by Wilson, then vice mayor, in the Democratic primary that year. Wilson was not opposed in the general election in 2018.
Silberberg had said earlier this year that she would not run for the position, but changed her mind and announced her candidacy in March.
Wilson won the 2018 primary between the two by about 1,200 votes out of over 21,000 cast.
Silberberg first was elected to the Alexandria City Council in 2012 and ousted then-Mayor William D. Euille in the 2015 Democratic primary to run for mayor. Euille ran against Silberberg as a write-in candidate in the general election, but lost.
