We all spend extra time indoors this time of year, but you don’t have to stay home. There is plenty to do at venues throughout Northern Virginia, with concerts, dance performances, musicals and more.
Thu Jan 9
‘Grease’ - Jan. 9 to March 15 | From $77
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
95 Riverside Parkway,
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
The stage production of the popular musical about high school students in the 1950s. www.riversidedt.com
Fri Jan 10
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Jan. 10-11 | From $77
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
Country and bluegrass singer known for “Don’t Get Above Your Raising” and “Crying My Heart Out Over You.” www.birchmere.com
Sun Jan 12
Chamber Music at The Barns - 1:30 p.m. | $42
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Featuring Will Liverman (baritone) and Ken Noda (piano). www.wolftrap.org
Wed Jan 15
An Evening with JD Souther - 6:30 p.m. | From $42
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
An architect of the Southern California sound and an influential songwriter for artists including the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. www.wolftrap.org
Thu Jan 16
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 7:30 p.m. | $49.50
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
Swing revival band known for “Go Daddy-O” and “You and Me and the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight.” www.birchmere.com
Fri Jan 17
Eddie From Ohio - Jan. 17-19 | $42.50
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
Northern Virginia folk band known for “Hey Little Man” and “And the Rain Crashed Down.” www.birchmere.com
Bailen - 8 p.m. | From $22
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
This sibling trio blends folk-rock and pop influences with strong three-part harmonies to twist music in new directions. www.wolftrap.org
Tue Jan 21
Student Exhibition - Ongoing | Free
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
The 2020 exhibition of student artwork from Prince William County Public Schools. Gallery reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 9. www.hyltoncenter.org
Fri Jan 24
Masters of Hawaiian Music - Jan. 24-25 | From $27
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
A performance offering the legacy and magic of Hawaiian music. www.wolftrap.org
Sat Jan 25
Wine Comedy Tour - 6 p.m. | $49
Effingham Manor & Winery
14325 Trotters Ridge Place,
Nokesville, VA 20181
Laughter and wine. Buy tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.com! www.insidenova.com
The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Jan. 25-26 | $20, $16 for ages 12 and under
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Based on Victor Hugo’s novel with songs from the Disney film. Presented by the Center for the Arts Pied Piper Theatre. www.hyltoncenter.org
Alonzo King Lines Ballet - 8 p.m. | From $29
George Mason University Center for the Arts
4373 Mason Pond Drive,
Fairfax, VA 22030
Contemporary ballet titled “Figures of Speech,” addressing the world’s vanishing languages. https://cfa.gmu.edu
Wed Jan 29
Cowboy Junkies - Jan. 29-30 | $55
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
Alternative country and folk rock band known for “Sweet Jane” and “Misguided Angel.” www.birchmere.com
International Guitar Night - Jan. 29-30 | From $32
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of International Guitar Night with its most eclectic lineup yet. www.wolftrap.org
Thu Jan 30
The Royale - Jan 30-Feb. 23 |
1st Stage
1524 Spring Hill Road,
Tysons, VA 22102
Regional Premiere coproduction with Olney Theatre Center. Jay “The Sport” Jackson dreams of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, but in the racially segregated world of boxing in 1905, the odds are stacked against him.
Fri Jan 31
Will Downing - Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 | $79.50
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
R&B singer/songwriter known for “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This” and “I Try.” www.birchmere.com
Siberian State Symphony Orchestra - 8 p.m. | From $33
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
A dazzling concert of distinct Russian classical delights, featuring three innovative and prominent 19th century composers. www.hyltoncenter.org
Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson - Jan. 31-Feb. 15 | From $25
Gunston Theatre 2
2700 South Lang St.,
Arlington, VA
Presented by Dominion Stage, "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" follows America's seventh president from his early days as a child on the wild frontier to his controversial reign in the White House.
Sat Feb 1
Chuck Prophet - 8 p.m. | From $20
Jammin Java
227 Maple Ave. E,
Vienna, VA 22180
The Solo No Chaser Tour in support of his new album, “Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins.” www.jamminjava.com
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company - 8 p.m. | From $29
George Mason University Center for the Arts
4373 Mason Pond Drive,
Fairfax, VA 22030
The world premiere of “What Problem?” examining group identity and its relationship with aloneness. https://cfa.gmu.edu
Wed Feb 5
Tanya Tucker - 7:30 p.m. | From $47
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
The Bring My Flowers Now Tour with special guest Brandy Clark. www.wolftrap.org
Fri Feb 7
Art Garfunkel - Feb. 7-9 | From $82
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Known for his solo hits and as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel. www.wolftrap.org
Three Dog Night - 7:30 p.m. | From $79.50
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
Rock band known for “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Joy to the World.” www.birchmere.com
Celebrating the Great American Songbook - 8 p.m. | $30
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
The Mason Cabaret, return with a fresh line-up of stellar vocalists offering showstoppers, ballads and duets, delving into the music of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen and more. www.hyltoncenter.org
Also performing at George Mason University’s Harris Theatre on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Sat Feb 8
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra - 8 p.m. | From $28
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Travel back to the swinging Big Band era as the orchestra celebrates the jazz greats of the 20th century in a high-energy concert. www.hyltoncenter.org
The Rainbow Fish - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. | $15 for adults, $10 for children
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Stage adaption of Marcus Pfister’s treasured storybook as well as two of his companion tales Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites. www.hyltoncenter.org
Sat Feb 15
Cinderella - 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. | $40 for adults, $25 for children
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Catch the premiere of Virginia National Ballet’s production. www.hyltoncenter.org
Also performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts on Feb. 15-16.
Sun Feb 16
A February Festival - Noon | $10 for adults, free for children
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Performance from the Youth Orchestra of Prince William. www.hyltoncenter.org
The Consul - 4 p.m. | Free
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
A production of Washington National Opera’s Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists. www.hyltoncenter.org
Thu Feb 20
1964: The Tribute - Feb. 20-21 | From $40
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Beatlemania is back at The Barns with this rock tribute. www.wolftrap.org
Sat Feb 22
Kevin Burt and Big Medicine - 8 p.m. | $30
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Singer, guitarist, and harmonica player, Kevin Burt, performs a soul-stirring evening of rich and rootsy blues. www.hyltoncenter.org
The Last Bandoleros - 8 p.m. | From $27
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Band mixes Tex-Mex, Beatlesque harmonies, country-rock rhythms and blazing accordion solos. www.wolftrap.org
Sun Feb 23
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine - 2 p.m. | From $33
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
One of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe celebrates their Jubilee 100th concert season. www.hyltoncenter.org
Also performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts on Feb. 22.
Tue Feb 25
Chao Tian and Wytold - 12:30 p.m. | From $34
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
A Matinee Idylls performance. Chao Tian and Wytold blend modern styles and traditional techniques from East and West on the Chinese dulcimer and the six-string electric cello with live-looping. www.hyltoncenter.org
Arlo Guthrie - Feb. 28-29 | $65
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
The 20/20 Tour featuring Alice’s Restaurant with Folk Uke. www.birchmere.com
Sat Feb 29
NPR’s From the Top - 8 p.m. | From $29
George Mason University Center for the Arts
4373 Mason Pond Drive,
Fairfax, VA 22030
Attend a live recording of this popular radio show, featuring the acclaimed piano duo Anderson and Roe as guest hosts. https://cfa.gmu.edu
Sat Feb 29
Mason Jazz Festival - 10 a.m.
George Mason University’s Harris Theatre
4471 Aquia Creek Lane,
Fairfax, VA 22030
An invitational event open to middle school, high school, collegiate and community Jazz ensembles. U.S. Air Force, Airmen of Note, concert at 7 p.m. https://cfa.gmu.edu
Sun Mar 1
The Wizard of Oz - 4 p.m. | $20
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
The Ordway Ballet dancers invite you on a magical journey. www.hyltoncenter.org
Thu Mar 5
Liv Warfield - 6:30 p.m. | From $27
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
This Soul Train Award-winning artist's style mixes alternative soul with a little bit of rock ’n’ roll. www.wolftrap.org
Fri Mar 6
The Sleeping Beauty - 8 p.m. | From $33
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
A Russian National Ballet production for the whole family of this age-old tale of the redemptive power of true love. www.hyltoncenter.org
Also performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts March 7-8.
The King’s Singers - 8 p.m. | From $33
George Mason University Center for the Arts
4373 Mason Pond Drive,
Fairfax, VA 22030
Vocal ensemble returns with a new program called “Love Songs” featuring a repertoire of romantic music spanning 500 years. https://cfa.gmu.edu
Sat Mar 7
American Idols - 7:30 p.m. | $20
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
The Manassas Symphony Orchestra showcases three American composers: Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Howard Hanson. www.hyltoncenter.org
Sun Mar 8
MILOS - 4 p.m. | From $29
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
The classical guitarist charts the guitar’s evolution and its impact on music for the past 300 years. www.hyltoncenter.org
Wed Mar 11
Enter The Haggis - 6:30 p.m. | From $30
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Band combines bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound. www.wolftrap.org
Thu Mar 12
Riders in the Sky - 6:30 p.m. | From $32
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Relive the songs and comedy of America’s golden age of Westerns. www.wolftrap.org
Fri Mar 13
The High Kings - March 13-14 | From $55
The Birchmere
3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,
Alexandria, VA 22305
Irish folk group known for albums “Grace & Glory” and “Friends for Life.” www.birchmere.com
Aoife O’Donovan - 8 p.m. | From $32
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
O’Donovan and a string quartet, perform the song cycle “Bull Frogs Croon." www.wolftrap.org
Les Sylphides and More - March 13-14 | From $30
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
Manassas Ballet Theatre production with live orchestra presenting a new contemporary work in a full program of original and classic ballet. www.hyltoncenter.org
Sister Act - March 13-22 | $25
Hylton Performing Arts Center
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, VA 20110
The Prince William Little Theatre presents a stage adaptation of the hit movie film. www.hyltoncenter.org
Sat Mar 14
John Lloyd Young’s Broadway - 8 p.m. | From $37
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. www.wolftrap.org
Mon Mar 16
Ladysmith Black Mambazo - March 16-17 | From $42
The Barns at Wolf Trap
1635 Trap Road,
Vienna, VA 22812
South Africa’s five-time Grammy Award-winning group. www.wolftrap.org
