The first trailer for "Wonder Woman 1984" was released over the weekend, featuring clips from the movie shot at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, as well as several other notable spots in Washington, D.C.

The film, which will be released in theaters on June 5, shot extensively in the area in June 2018, including at the closed Northern Virginia mall.

“We are so excited to be using Virginia for a portion of Wonder Woman 1984,” said studio executive Mark Scoon when filming was announced. “The locations are picture perfect and the State of Virginia and City of Alexandria have been great hosts.”