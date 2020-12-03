In keeping with InsideNoVa.com tradition, here are a few winter wonderlands to visit around Northern Virginia this holiday season.
13730 Kaywood Drive, Dale City
Linna Rodriguez and family light up the house every year. They were known as home of the 20-foot Santa for a couple of years but "now we will be known as home of the 20-foot Trios." There are three 20-foot inflatables in the display. Lights are on and inflatables up from around 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. weather permitting. (Due to heavy winds, inflatables might not be turned on).
Anderson’s North Pole, 15615 Bushey Drive, Woodbridge
Teresa Anderson’s family has been decorating their home on Bushey Drive, known seasonally as the North Pole, for more than 20 years and the drive-through display is a favorite among many area residents. There are some delays and changes due to COVID-19 this season. Check the display Facebook page for updates.
Tyler's Christmas Wonderland, 7308 Castle Rd, Manassas
Back again! 5:30-9:30 Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10:30 Friday-Saturday. More info at the Facebook page.
The Ritter Family Christmas, 5700 Claret Place, Centreville
The Ritter family goes all out for their display which features animated displays and tons of lights. Lights are on from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Synchronized light show is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Collecting food donations for Western Fairfax Christian Ministries food bank. More info at their Facebook page.
Great Heron Terrace and Quail Creek, Fairfax
Rob Baer and his family put up a Santa mailbox every year and receive more than 100 letters. They respond to each and very one of them for Santa Claus. The lights and tree light up when you open the box.
Ni Family Lights, 2528 Drexel St. in Vienna
The synchronized show runs from 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, regardless of the weather, ending on Dec. 31. Due to COVID, it is ideal to watch the show from your vehicle. If you are on foot, wear masks and maintain social distance.
Here's a list of other great neighborhood displays suggested by our readers:
Prince William County
9213 Robin Lynn Ct, Manassas (by Zimbro Ave)
Greenleaf Ct (Manassas)
Corner of Jan St/Matthew Dr. (Manassas Park)
Emory Falls Ct (Bristow)
Estate Manor Dr (Glenkirk Estates)
Polk Dr. Manassas, Park
Harbor Drive and Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge
Loudoun County:
Flemming Drive, South Riding
