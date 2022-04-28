Using a recipe provided by Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, eight Northern Virginia brewers joined together to raise $20,000 for Ukrainian refugee relief, according to Randy Barnette, owner, Ornery Beer Company in Manassas. Amid the clatter of cans being filled in his brewery, volunteers from numerous breweries in the region turned out to help filling almost 8,000 cans of Putin Huylo golden ale, which are sold as a $20 four-pack.
Proceeds from the sale of Putin Huylo will be donated to World Central Kitchen-Ukraine, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewery’s community relief efforts in Lviv, Ukraine.
Barnette said the beer’s recipe – and label – is Pravda Brewery’s flagship brew.
“We’ve done something similar in the past during COVID, offering a collaboration brew for bartenders and servers in the industry that were laid off, so this was a natural event,” Barnette said. “I sent emails to about 20 area breweries, and the first eight that responded were all in. We wanted to keep it around seven or eight so each brewery had a certain amount of beer to sell. We’re all friends, and this is a pretty big, pretty fun day.”
According to a release from Ornery Beer, Putin Huylo has become a worldwide nickname for Vladimir Putin for his world aggression. Putin Huylo Ale was a popular flagship beer of Pravda Brewery well before the invasion of Ukraine and made the perfect choice to brew around the world to help the Ukrainian people. The unique and colorful label is based on the original label from Pravda Brewery.
Putin Huylo is a dry-hoped Golden Ale, with a higher alcohol content than most craft beers.
“A typical craft beer is somewhere around five and a half to six and a half percent [alcohol by volume]. The big IPAs would be seven and a half this is at 8 percent,” Barnette said. “So it's a little bit higher, but designed to be a much smoother flavor profile.”
Ferdinand McAdoo, the brew master at Ornery tells InsideNoVa that this 40 barrel batch is the largest canning operation they’ve ever done in a day, helped by owners, brewers and staffers from the other locations.
Volunteer Paul Flynn, with Loudoun Brewing Company in Leesburg, said he was delighted to get together with kindred souls to once again help another community in need.
“It’s great to do something that’s good for other people who are having a tremendously hard time right now. It’s such a bad situation, so it feels weird that we’re having a good time,” Flynn said. “But it feels good because we’re helping people in a bad spot right now, and to be able to do it with a lot of people is cool - and you're doing it with beer.”
The beer will be available Friday at the following participating breweries: Ornery Beer Company in Manassas and Fairfax City; Fair Winds Brewing Company in Lorton; Lake Anne Brew House in Reston; Caboose Brewing Company in Vienna and Merrifield; Quattro Goombas Winery & Brewery in Aldie; Loudoun Brewing Company in Leesburg; Tucked Away Brewing Company in Manassas; and Winchester Brew Works in Winchester.
Here is your chance to raise a tasty toast to the determined freedom fighters of Ukraine. Oh, and the Ukrainian word for ‘cheers’ is pronounced OORA.
