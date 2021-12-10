Northern Virginia now has more COVID-19 cases than at any point since mid-February, and the region's daily average has more than doubled since early November.

The post-Thanksgiving surge comes even as the state has not yet identified any cases of the Omicron variant in the region. Virginia's first case of the new variant was announced Thursday in the Northwest region of the state.

Data released Friday by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute show that Loudoun County is among 12 health districts in the state experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while all other Northern Virginia localities are in the slow growth range. The data is based off reported numbers earlier this week.

As of Friday, Northern Virginia is averaging 553.1 cases a day, up 37.4% in the past week and up 108.1% from its fall low point, on Nov. 5. The average is the highest since Feb. 17, and the total number of cases reported Wednesday, 797, was the highest in any one day since Feb. 11. The region's average is 47.6% below the average on this date in 2020, before vaccines were available.

Statewide, the story is similar, although the recent increases have not been quite as dramatic. The seven-day case average was 2,495.7 as of Friday. That's the highest level since Oct. 9 and an increase of 35.8% from last week and 89.7% from the fall low on Nov. 6. The statewide average is 34.2% below the level on this date last year.

Along with the rise in cases, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 continue to rise statewide. As of Friday, 1,251 patients were hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus statewide, up 20% from a week earlier. Hospitalizations are 39% below the same date last year.

Meanwhile, diagnostic test positivity rates continued to rise across the region this week, with Fairfax County and Alexandria joining Loudoun and Prince William counties reporting average rates above the key 5% threshold. Rates below 5% generally indicate the spread of the virus is under control. The statewide diagnostic test positivity rate jumped again from 7.2% last week to 8.1% this week.

The state reported 142 new COVID-related deaths this week, up from 118 the week before. Deaths are a trailing indicator because they often take several weeks to report and verify. Of this week's reported deaths, only six were in Northern Virginia: five in Prince William County and one in the city of Manassas Park.

No new outbreaks were reported in the region this week. Two outbreaks reported as being in progress last week in Loudoun County -- at Potomac Falls High School and at Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center -- are now shown as "pending closure," meaning no new cases have been reported in the past 14 days.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 4, 16,580 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 75 deaths. Statewide, 67,597 such infections had been reported, or about 12.5% of the 540,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.3 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 3.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day rose to about 49,000 after dropping over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Friday, over 13.2 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses have been administered to over 1.52 million Virginia residents. Over 185,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 26% of that age group.

Overall, 75.3% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 66.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Dec. 10)

Northern Virginia: 3,872 new cases (up from 2,817 prior week); 6 new deaths (down from 8 prior week)

Statewide: 17,470 new cases (up from 12,860 prior week); 142 new deaths (up from 118 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 154,770 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 120,246 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 236,355 cases, 2,621 deaths

Statewide: 994,069 cases, 14,895 deaths

Statewide Testing: 10.7 million PCR diagnostic tests (15.06 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 123 (including 14 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Eight new cases were reported statewide this week, including one new case in Prince William.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Dec. 10):

Hospitalizations: 1,251 (up from 1,041 on Dec. 3)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 266 (up from 241 on Dec. 3)

Patients Discharged: 75,076 (655 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.