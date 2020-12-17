As Northern Virginia hospitals begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to key staff members this week, they are also dealing with the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the end of May, as hospitalizations for the virus continue to rise both in the region and statewide.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Thursday morning that 624 patients are hospitalized in Northern Virginia for treatment of coronavirus. That's the most since May 29 and starting to close in on the region's peak of 808 reached April 30.  Just over two months ago, fewer than 200 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the region.

Statewide, a record 2,399 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, and with 490 of those in intensive care, ICU capacity has reached 80%, the healthcare association reported. 

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health's daily report on the number of new COVID-19 cases indicates that the surge experienced after Thanksgiving may at least be stabilizing, albeit at the highest numbers since the pandemic began.   The health department reported 3,853 new cases Thursday, following 3,931 on Wednesday.  The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 3,578.6, below the peak of 3,920.3 reached Saturday.

In Northern Virginia, 933 new cases were reported Thursday, following 863 on Wednesday. The region's seven-day average is at 919.3, also down from its record high of 1,124.4 set on Saturday.

The health department reported 83 new deaths statewide related to the virus over the past two days - 38 Wednesday and 45 Thursday. Deaths have been rising again over the past few weeks.   

Of the new deaths, three were in Northern Virginia on Thursday and five on Friday: three total in Arlington County over the two days, two apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties, and one in Loudoun County.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 17, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 6,421 407 82
Arlington 7,661 637 167
Fairfax 38,091 2,736 649
Fairfax City 253 22 10
Falls Church 146 16 6
Loudoun 12,297 612 155
Manassas 2,625 145 29
Manassas Park 840 62 8
Prince William 21,969 1,156 246
Totals 90,303 5,793 1,352
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 865 60 8
Spotsylvania 3,916 193 60
Stafford 4,257 215 23
Fauquier 1,965 82 28
Culpeper 2,645 124 19

Average test positivity rates have ticked up a bit statewide and across the region this week.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 17, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 8.7% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 8.3% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 10.9% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 12.6% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 16.4% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 12.1% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 11.6% Up

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 933 new cases, 5 new deaths. 

  • Statewide: 3,853 new cases, 45 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 30,764 PCR diagnostic test results reported.     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 90,303 cases, 1,352 deaths  

  • Statewide: 296,093 cases, 4,553 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3.81 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.48 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 2,399 (up from 2,349 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 2,399 reached Dec. 17.

  • Patients in ICU: 490 (down from 511 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 27,307 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,336 (up from 1,276 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

