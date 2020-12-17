As Northern Virginia hospitals begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to key staff members this week, they are also dealing with the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the end of May, as hospitalizations for the virus continue to rise both in the region and statewide.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Thursday morning that 624 patients are hospitalized in Northern Virginia for treatment of coronavirus. That's the most since May 29 and starting to close in on the region's peak of 808 reached April 30. Just over two months ago, fewer than 200 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the region.
Statewide, a record 2,399 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, and with 490 of those in intensive care, ICU capacity has reached 80%, the healthcare association reported.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health's daily report on the number of new COVID-19 cases indicates that the surge experienced after Thanksgiving may at least be stabilizing, albeit at the highest numbers since the pandemic began. The health department reported 3,853 new cases Thursday, following 3,931 on Wednesday. The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 3,578.6, below the peak of 3,920.3 reached Saturday.
In Northern Virginia, 933 new cases were reported Thursday, following 863 on Wednesday. The region's seven-day average is at 919.3, also down from its record high of 1,124.4 set on Saturday.
The health department reported 83 new deaths statewide related to the virus over the past two days - 38 Wednesday and 45 Thursday. Deaths have been rising again over the past few weeks.
Of the new deaths, three were in Northern Virginia on Thursday and five on Friday: three total in Arlington County over the two days, two apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties, and one in Loudoun County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 17, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|6,421
|407
|82
|Arlington
|7,661
|637
|167
|Fairfax
|38,091
|2,736
|649
|Fairfax City
|253
|22
|10
|Falls Church
|146
|16
|6
|Loudoun
|12,297
|612
|155
|Manassas
|2,625
|145
|29
|Manassas Park
|840
|62
|8
|Prince William
|21,969
|1,156
|246
|Totals
|90,303
|5,793
|1,352
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|865
|60
|8
|Spotsylvania
|3,916
|193
|60
|Stafford
|4,257
|215
|23
|Fauquier
|1,965
|82
|28
|Culpeper
|2,645
|124
|19
Average test positivity rates have ticked up a bit statewide and across the region this week.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 17, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|8.7%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|8.3%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|10.9%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|12.6%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|16.4%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|12.1%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|11.6%
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 933 new cases, 5 new deaths.
Statewide: 3,853 new cases, 45 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 30,764 PCR diagnostic test results reported.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 90,303 cases, 1,352 deaths
Statewide: 296,093 cases, 4,553 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.81 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.48 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 2,399 (up from 2,349 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 2,399 reached Dec. 17.
- Patients in ICU: 490 (down from 511 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 27,307 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,336 (up from 1,276 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
