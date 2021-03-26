Northern Virginia localities and public school systems will get nearly $1 billion in funding from the economic stimulus package passed by Congress earlier this month and signed by President Joe Biden.
According to data provided by the region's congressional representatives, funding from the American Rescue Plan ranges from about $260,000 for the tiny town of Clifton in Fairfax County to over $402 million for Fairfax County itself.
About $617 million in total will go to the region's city, county and town governments, while the region's public school systems will receive almost $347 million.
During a virtual meeting with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th District, said Prince William County will receive more than $181 million -- about $92 million for the government and $89 million for the school system.
“I think that’s very welcome relief,” Connolly said.
Most local governments and school systems have been expecting money from the package but haven’t announced plans for using the funding because it wasn’t finalized.
The money will have fewer strings attached than the CARES Act funding that Congress passed at the beginning of the pandemic, which could be used to cover specific COVID-related services and expenses but was not meant to make up for losses in revenue. But federal and state leaders have said that they do not want localities to use the money to pay for tax cuts. While the apportionments in the most recent bill are based off population, need was also a factor, congressional leaders said.
American Rescue Plan stimulus funds for Northern Virginia
|Locality
|General
|Schools
|Total
|Fairfax County
|$222,556,764
|$179,734,000
|$402,290,764
|Prince William
|$91,218,576
|$89,073,000
|$180,291,576
|Loudoun County
|$80,203,148
|$12,605,000
|$92,808,148
|Arlington
|$45,930,000
|$19,400,000
|$65,330,000
|Alexandria
|$30,920,000
|$33,600,000
|$64,520,000
|Manassas
|$45,307,000
|$10,090,000
|$55,397,000
|Leesburg (Loudoun)
|$48,828,527
|$48,828,527
|Manassas Park
|$19,273,000
|$2,491,000
|$21,764,000
|Vienna (Fairfax)
|$14,982,006
|$14,982,006
|Purcellville (Loudoun)
|$9,250,037
|$9,250,037
|Falls Church
|$2,830,000
|$2,830,000
|Lovettsville (Loudoun)
|$1,997,600
|$1,997,600
|Haymarket (Prince William)
|$1,523,193
|$1,523,193
|Middleburg (Loudoun)
|$757,961
|$757,961
|Round Hill (Loudoun)
|$596,120
|$596,120
|Hamilton (Loudoun)
|$571,651
|$571,651
|Clifton (Fairfax)
|$266,286
|$266,286
|TOTAL
|$617,011,869
|$346,993,000
|$964,004,869
“It doesn’t have to be directly COVID-related but I believe that everything will be,” Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, told InsideNoVa about how the funds can be spent. “Because there’s not an areas of our lives that hasn’t been touched by COVID. And the hope and expectation in speaking with the representatives of the localities is that they’re going to be using it in a way that is equitable, and really impacts most communities who are worst affected by COVID.”
The city of Manassas will receive $45.3 million, while its school division will get just over $10 million. Manassas Park will receive $19.3 million and its schools $2.5 million.
Unlike localities that depend more heavily on office workers and tourism, both Prince William County and Manassas have avoided budget shortfalls seen elsewhere. Once the money is in hand, the individual governing bodies will then determine what services it will be used to fund.
The region’s transit providers will have to wait some time before finding out exactly how much of the transit-specific funding in the rescue plan they’ll receive.
Allocations for services such as Virginia Railway Express and OmniRide from the previous relief bill -- which totaled $900 billion and was passed in December -- are just now being finalized. Because the money for transportation is largely divided up to individual regions or metropolitan areas and then allocated to the individual providers, that process takes much longer.
The more recent stimulus includes $30.5 billion for transit providers, more than twice the amount allocated in the December bill.
OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider said he expects his agency to know how much it will receive by the end of April. Once the formulas are agreed upon at the regional level, the Federal Transit Administration will then transmit the money.
“This money comes to a metro area, like the D.C. metro area, and then its subdivided … in almost every instance WMATA [Metro] is going to get the lion’s share of funding,” Schneider said. Despite lagging ridership across the board as COVID continues to affect commuting patterns and rider comfort levels, major transportation providers have thus far not had to lay workers off because of the federal support they’ve received.
In his remarks to the chamber, Connolly also discussed transit funding, particularly for Metro. He said all the federal stimulus bills have been able to cover potential Metro funding gaps to avoid cuts in service, but the real question is how ridership will bounce back after the pandemic.
“We’re going to have to provide interim funding to keep those systems alive,” he said. “We’ve bought them a lot of time and we’ve guaranteed the systems aren’t going to degrade.”
Connolly said his goals in the current congressional session focus on the response to the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery.
He highlighted support for legislation that would gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, saying it would lift 1.3 million people out of poverty.
Connolly commended state, federal and local efforts to administer vaccines, including a recently opened mass vaccination site at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge. He said the stimulus package also includes funding for community vaccination centers and for schools to implement testing protocols.
Connolly encouraged elected officials to share their vaccination experiences publicly to help minority communities overcome hesitancy to receive a shot.
