Northern Virginia will receive 8,500 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine as early as today.
Dr. Danny Avula, the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, said Wednesday the state is set to receive 69,000 doses and will begin administering them as soon as Friday. Pharmacy partners will receive an additional 22,000 doses, he said.
For now, the Johnson & Johnson doses will be mostly deployed at mass vaccine clinics, which are scheduled in Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun and Prince William in coming weeks. Those clinics are by appointment only for those preregistered in the phase 1b group.
The first of the mass clinics started Wednesday at the former Gander Mountain building near Potomac Mills mall and across from the Woodbridge Walmart, which is hosting the three-day event as a federal pharmacy partner.
Avula said with three vaccines on board and an allocations increasing every week, Virginia should be able to finish up phase 1b by the end of March and everyone in Virginia who wants a vaccine by May.
In Prince William County, which has lagged behind the rest of Northern Virginia in distributing vaccines, there are now five vaccine clinic locations, all by appointment only for the phase 1b group. The sites include:
- Beacon Hall, 10945 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110, on the Manassas Campus of George Mason University. Clinic hours are9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Friday this week. Only first doses being administered.
- Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109 The PWHD COVID vaccine clinic is in the main mall corridor. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Friday this week. For entry, the closest door is marked “Manassas Mall” between the Uptown Alley entertainment center and Macy’s, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane. Once inside the door, turn right and the clinic is the first storefront on the left. Only second doses being administered.
- Safeway, 12821 Braemar Village Plaza, Bristow, VA, 20136 Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday this week. Monday and Fridays are first doses only. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are second doses only.
- Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday this week. Monday and Fridays are first doses only. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are second doses only.
- Gander Mountain (Vaccines Administered by Walmart), 14011 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Saturday this week. Appointments are made through the state pre-registration list as a pilot program to see how the state can improve on future appointments and scheduling with other pharmacies.
