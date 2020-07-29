The Northern Virginia region's unemployment rate declined slightly in June to 8.0%, down from an adjusted 8.3% in May but still significantly above the 2.5% rate recorded in June 2019, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday.
The region's unemployment rate was also below the state rate of 8.4%, which was down from 9% in May.
The VEC reported that about 132,000 Northern Virginia residents were out of work and seeking employment in June, down from 136,000 in May. The region's workforce grew by about 21,000, to 1.52 million. However, that was significantly less than the 1.64 million employed in June 2019.
Unemployment rates declined across most Northern Virginia localities, although Falls Church's rate increased slightly from its revised May number and Arlington's rate was unchanged. Manassas Park continued to post the highest rate, 9.9%, and Falls Church the lowest, 4.9%.
Unemployment rates by locality
|Locality
|April
|May
|June
|Alexandria
|9.9%
|8.4%
|8.3%
|Arlington
|7.0%
|5.9%
|5.9%
|Fairfax City
|10.1%
|8.4%
|8.1%
|Fairfax County
|10.2%
|8.5%
|8.1%
|Falls Church
|5.8%
|4.8%
|4.9%
|Fauquier
|8.7%
|6.9%
|6.4%
|Loudoun
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.7%
|Manassas
|10.9%
|9.5%
|9.0%
|Manassas Park
|11.6%
|10.1%
|9.9%
|Prince William
|11.3%
|9.8%
|9.2%
|Stafford
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.8%
The monthly unemployment rate is calculated based on a household survey typically conducted around the middle of the month, and only residents who are actively looking for work are considered unemployed. A separate weekly report on new claims for unemployment benefits has showed more Northern Virginia residents filing claims in recent weeks, with over 100,000 reporting they remain unemployed.
Falls Church's rate continued to be the lowest in the state for May among all 134 counties and cities in Virginia. Petersburg had the highest rate, 17.9%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.