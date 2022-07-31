notes Jul 31, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In celebration of Teleflora’s annual volunteer initiative Make Someone Smile Week, Morrison’s Flowers, Norfolk Florist, Virginia Florists and volunteers will be hand-delivering more than 700 Teleflora Be Happy bouquets on the week of 7/17/2022 to:Envoy of WilliamsburgDominion Village of WilliamsburgSentara Regional Medical Center Support StaffNorfolk Fire and Rescue, Va. Beach Fire and Rescue, Suffolk Fire and Rescue,Chesapeake Fire and RescueLandstown High SchoolECPI CollegeVCU Medical CenterRichmond Community Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston Willis HospitalRetreat Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, Henrico Doctors HospitalSt. Francis Hospital, Regional Memorial HospitalWe have a military veteran student, Hezekiah Crandall, who recently transitioned out of the military after 20 years and started at ECPI University. This was a tough transition for him, as it is for many military members, which is also hard on their families.I was contacted by the manager of Norfolk Florist (Hezekiah’s wife, Candy) late last week, who participates in “Make Someone Smile Week” each year. This year, she chose her husband’s professors and staff at ECPI. Her husband has really found community here with our large military student population, with his engineering professors and with the tutors who have helped him learn things traditionally difficult for him (math).Tomorrow 7/19, Candy, Hezekiah and volunteers from Norfolk Florist are bringing over 100 surprise bouquets for ALL of our faculty and staff to say thank you for everything they’ve done helping her husband find his footing after leaving the military, and others like him.It’s a surprise presentation at 1:15pm – tomorrow, 7/19 in our Virginia Beach campus building.Let me know if you’re interested in covering it.As part of Teleflora’s “Make Someone Smile Week,” ECPI University faculty and staff will receive 100 surprise floral bouquets from local Teleflora member florist, Norfolk Florist, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 1:15 p.m..WHO: Candy Crandall, Norfolk Florist Manager (Wife)Hezekiah Crandall, Veteran, ECPI Engineering Student (Husband)Andy Gladstein, ECPI University Virginia Beach Campus PresidentECPI University Faculty and Staff (Audience)WHAT:Norfolk Florist is donating 100 floral bouquets to ECPI University Virginia Beach professors and staff as part of “Make Someone Smile Week.”WHERE:ECPI University’s 1st Floor Atrium5555 Greenwich Road, Virginia BeachWHEN:Tuesday, July 19, 20221:15 p.m.WHY: Norfolk Florist chose ECPI University as this year’s “Make Someone Smile Week” recipient because of the help, support and sense of community given by professors and staff to Candy Crandall’s husband Hezekiah as he transitioned from military service (20 years) to engineering student (Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems Engineering Technology with a Concentration in Mechatronics).For more information about this event, email Jessica Davenport at jdavenport@ecpi.edu or call 757-773-8585.Teleflora, the world’s leading floral delivery service,and its network of professional floristsnationwideareexcited to celebrateTeleflora’s21stannualMake Someone Smile®Week,from Sunday, July17,through Saturday, July23.Throughout the week-long initiative,Teleflora member florists and local volunteerswillhand craft and hand deliverthousands ofBe Happy® Bouquetstoindividualsin need ofa smile.The arrangements willbe deliveredtoessential workers, those in nursing homesandhospitals,Meals on Wheels recipients,andmany more.Since the inception ofMake Someone Smile®Weekin 2000,Teleflorahas donatedmorethan600,000Be Happy® Mugsto house thesignatureTeleflora bouquet that has come toembody theMake Someone Smile® Weekprogram.Member florists then work with localwholesalers and growers in their areas to secure donations of fresh flowersfor theirvolunteer teams, whodesign surprise bouquetsand deliverthemtocommunity membersin need of a smile.“For more than two decades, Teleflora florists havespearheaded an initiative that showsthe impacta nice gesture and unexpected gift can have on someone.Make SomeoneSmile®Weekhasblossomedintoan annual initiative that both florists and communitymembers look forwardtoyear-after-year,”says Lottie McKinnon, program director ofMake Someone Smile Week Press Release.docxindustry relations, education, and design academy at Teleflora. “We arethrilledto deliversmilesthroughout our communities and hopeto inspire others to follow suitand radiatejoy.”Make Someone Smile®Weekwas developed by Teleflora in 2000 and is the floralindustry’s most successful volunteer initiative in North America, deliveringhappinessandsmilestolocal communities around the country.In 2021, the program spanned morethan100facilities throughout the United States and Canada led by florists who donatedtheir time to deliver more than30,000bouquets and smiles.As Teleflora florists aremaking deliveries this year forMake Someone Smile®Week,consumers can also share inthe spirit of delivering a smile to someone in need by visitinghttp://www.teleflora.com.About TelefloraSay everything and share your “Love Out Loud™” with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches,artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if thatneighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxesdropped on your doorstep—Teleflora’s network of professional florists creates artisticarrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makesevery day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsakecontainer for long-lasting enjoyment. 