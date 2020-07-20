Ada Mae Marshall, age 98, passed away July 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky and of the Freewill Baptist faith. She was a 1942 graduate of Clintwood High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Bowling Green. She was a member of The Rebekahs Order of The Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Marshall, her parents, Jett and Hettie Buchanan Dotson; two brothers, Donald Dotson and Paul Dotson; and one sister, Ruby Dotson. Survivors include Wayne Dotson (brother), Lucille Mullins (sister), several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to caregivers: Mona Hill, Ann Kendrick, Ileisha Mullins, Ruth O’Quinn, Penny Robinson, Alisa Robinson, and Debbie Skeens.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at The Chapel of Love, Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. with Randy Carter officiating. Burial will follow. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed and a mask is required.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Marshall family. Online condolences may be made online at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net
