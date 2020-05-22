Andrew Junior Weakley, 73, of Sperryville, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 1, 1946 to the late Clifton Amos Weakley and Martha Washington Jenkins Weakley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Weakley and a grandson, Lil’ Johnny Jenkins.
He was a garbage truck driver for Skyline Drive Aramark for 23 years. He also did landscaping, loved to garden, looking for merkels, and worked in the local orchards from childhood to adult life for Jenkins’ Orchards.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Marie Turley Weakley; two daughters, Michelle Ann Jenkins and husband Johnny; Christina “Chrissy” Marie Jenkins and husband Gary; three brothers, Wilson Weakley; Roy Weakley and wife Debby Knighting, and Richard Weakley and wife Sharon; sister, Nancy Jane Presgraves and husband Barry; grandchild, Hunter Jenkins; and beloved dog, Eli.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Reynolds Memorial Church, Sperryville, Va. Pastor Jon Heddleston will officiate. Interment will be in Sperryville Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Preddy Funeral Home, 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, Va. 22727, or Memorial Scholarship Fund of Grandson Lil’ Johnny Jenkins, (checks payable to Atlantic Union Bank), or donations to Reynolds Memorial Church in honor of Andrew Weakley (checks payable to Reynolds Memorial Church), please mail checks to Chrissy Jenkins, 64 Ashby Lane, Etlan, Va. 22719.
Pallbearers will be Richard Weakley, Wilson Weakley, Gary Jenkins, Johnny Jenkins, Richard Jenkins, and Donnie Keyser. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Weakley, Nancy Presgraves, Junior Jenkins, and Rob Demarest.
The family wishes to thank special caregiver, Diranda Settle, Hospice of the Piedmont and Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
