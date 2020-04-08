Andrew Lee Payne III (Andy), 56, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020 while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia.
Andy is survived by his parents, his wife, his 2 children, his daughter-in-law, Kelci, and his brothers, Greg and Derek. He leaves behind one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and three nieces.
Andy was born in Missouri on May 4, 1963 to Andrew Payne Jr and Donna Payne of Farmington, MO. After graduating from high school in Farmington, Missouri, he proudly served as a U.S. Marine for 4 years. After he completed his enlistment, he continued his service to the country with the Department of Justice, where he started as a Correctional Officer at the Bureau of Prisons. There, he met his wife, Sterai, and together they had two lovely children, Joshua and Stephanie.
He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix in May 2006. On September 29, 2013, after serving the Federal Government for 29 years, Andy retired from the Department of Justice as an Assistant Director of Acquisition at the Executive Office for United States Attorneys. Even after retirement, he continued his service to the country as a contractor to the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he helped rewrite its acquisition regulation, and to the Federal Aviation Administration, where he helped monitor contracts for the development of the Next Generation Air Transportation System.
Andy was a devoted husband, father, and son. He enjoyed hiking with his wife at Shenandoah National Park, going to the beach, and cooking. He also loved traveling and visited 33 countries. One of his greatest joys was raising his two kids and he was very proud of them. Andy will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
