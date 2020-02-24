Arlane Ann Williams of Haymarket, VA age 68, departed this life on Sunday February 09, 2020 at the Berkeley Center, Martinsburg, WV.
She leaves to cherish fond memories, her children, L. Dwayne Williams of Cumberland, MD, Garland A. Williams (Melanie) of Catharpin, VA and Natalie S. Williams of Martinsburg, WV; one brother, Thurman Corum of Alexandria, VA, Seven grandchildren, Angel, Michael, Luke, Marlena, Landry, Alayna and Aiden; former husband and devoted friend L. Acie Williams of Aldie, VA and a host of sisters in law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at the Oakrum Baptist Church, 16419 Thoroughfare Road, Haymarket, VA 20137.
Interment will be at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Aldie, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles Director, Lic. VA/DC/MD 1-800-388-1913.
