Athena Bywaters, 56, of Flint Hill, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her husband, mother and three children
A celebration of life service will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Flint Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Athena was born on April 22, 1963 in Alexandria, Virginia to Sherman F. and Reba Horn Paig. She was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team, Dahlia Lane Team Hope.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Sherman F. Paig Jr.
Surviving along with her parents are her husband of 36 years, Doug Bywaters; daughter, Angie Bywaters; two sons, Matt and Josh Bywaters and three grandchildren, Aubrey Burke, Shepard Bywaters and Hank Bywaters.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Dahlia Lane Team Hope.
