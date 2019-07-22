Barbara “Binky” Bergesen, born August 21, 1961, 57, of Triangle, Virginia lost her battle with cancer July 14, 2019.
Barbara was married to her loving husband, Brad, for 42 years. Barbara was employed with Compton & Duling law firm in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Herbert C. Seitz; sister Patricia Seitz; brother JR Seitz; and mother Dorothy M. Seitz. She is survived by her husband, Brad; her sons, Branden and Bryan (Emma); granddaughter Ella; daughter Brittany; sister Mary Seitz; brother Mike Seitz (Shelly); sister Betty Anderson (Harvey); brother Jimmy Seitz (Debbie). She is also survived by her in-laws, Janet and Richard Bergesen and sisters-in-law Karen Munoz (Mike) and Sharon Bergesen; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Triangle. Interment will follow in Dumfries Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at Triangle Fire Station, 18321 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Ruther Glen, VA 22546.
Online guestbook is available at covenant funeralservice.com.
