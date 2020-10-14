Barbara Jean Parsons, age 79 of Manassas VA passed away on October 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband George William Parsons, her three children James “Butch” Rogers (Tammy), Michael Rogers (Lee Ann), and Katherine “Ginger” Gor- don (Gordo). She is also survived by her three siblings David Lee Stanley (Diane), Cornelia Lewis (Mac), and Bonnie Scott and seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by her Father, James L Stanley and Mother Elise V Stanley.
She was a hairdresser most of her life. She was a member at Grace Life Community Church. She loved to bowl and spend time with her grandchildren and great grand- children.
The family has decided to do a celebration of life, which will be held on Saturday, Oc- tober 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Nelson Park, located at 8915 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA. This will be an outside event. A reception will proceed after service at the same location. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made to the Alzhei- mer’s Association in memory of Barbara Parsons.
