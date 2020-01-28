Capt. Donald Edwin Nielsen, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Of Springfield and Huntly, Virginia, passed on January 17, 2020, with family and friends by his side.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Lois Nielsen, loving father of Mary Elisabeth Nielsen, and godfather to countless Schipperkes over the years.
Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. to celebrate his life.
Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may go to the AKC Canine Health Foundation at www.akcchf.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.