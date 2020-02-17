Carol Lee McArthur Dixon, born 21 July 1944 in Douglas, Arizona, died on 12 February 2020 at her home in Dale City, Virginia.
Although born in Arizona, her childhood was spent in Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Oklahoma before the family finally settled in San Diego, California. In her adult years she lived in Provo and Orem, Utah, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and the Dale City/Woodbridge, Virginia area. She has visited Europe, Asia, Africa, Central America and all over North America and has visited all 50 of the United States.
She was an excellent student and spent her lifetime learning and exploring. As a Senior in High School she won a college scholarship from an essay she wrote.
Carol attended San Diego State University for two years before transferring to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Carol met Bill while attending BYU. They were married in the LDS Temple in Los Angeles, California on 22 July 1967. Over the next 14 years added 9 children to their family.
Carol was a teacher of Home Economics and English. She taught in East Carbon County Utah prior to marriage and Virginia Public Schools once her own children were in school.
Carol and Bill both had a passion for family history and genealogy research, finding and uniting families through record searches spanning not just decades or generations, but centuries. Their experience in performing this research was invaluable in their retirement years when they served as Missionaries at the Church and Family History Mission for the LDS church in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She loved to spend time with family, all together, and one on one and strove to help each of her family members know that they were loved and appreciated.
She is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" R. Dixon, Jr. (d. 2018), their daughter Robyn Ethel (d. 1980), her grandchildren Jeremiah Layton Gallahan (d. 2012, son of Tammy) and Alyssa Mae Barton (d. 2013, daughter of Linda), and her parents Laurence Richard McArthur (d. 1987) and Mildred Ethel Barrett McArthur (d. 1993).
She is survived by her children Russell (Emily and 2 children); Kent (Betsy and 3 children); Danette (Kenny and 5 children); Pamela; Leland (Anne and 2 children); Eric (Jenni and 5 children); Tammy (Ken and 4 children); and Linda (Michael and 3 children).
She is also survived by her siblings Janice and her children; Larry and his wife Kathy and their children; Patty and her children; Marcia and her husband Robert and their children; Linda and her husband Kari and their children; and Bill's brother Richard and his wife Pat and their children.
A visitation for Carol will be on Friday, 21 February from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia, 22193. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 22 February at 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5750 Websters Way, Manassas, Virginia 20112. Carol will be laid to rest with her late husband, Bill, at Fairfax Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society in her name.
