Charles Arnold “Chuck” Senior, age 68, of Bishopville, MD, formerly of Woodbridge, VA, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Myrtle Wackenhut Senior. He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Barbara Senior; his daughters, Jennifer N. Senior, Stephanie Brooke Morgan, her husband Samuel, their mother, Carolyn Garrity Mohaupt, all of Woodbridge, VA, and stepson James R. Nalls, of Onancock, VA. He was affectionately known as “PopPop” to his six grandchildren: Lindsey Rau, Jesse Nalls, Alyssa Morgan, Summer Morgan, Jordan Starr, and Hayley Nalls, as well as one great-granddaughter, Evangeline Rau. Also surviving him are two sisters, Beverly Mae Hutchins of Woodbridge, VA and Cheryl Anne Senior of Florida.
Chuck was a 1969 graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School and had worked for close to twenty years for Woodbridge Lincoln Mercury and later retired from the Fleet Maintenance division of the Department of Corrections in Washington, DC. After retirement, he and Barbara moved to Bishopville, on Assawoman Bay, where he enjoyed tinkering in his garage/shed, watching John Wayne westerns, growing his garden and spending time with family and friends. He cherished the forty plus years of friendship with his best friends; Butch, Charlie and Chuck and enjoyed frequent get togethers in the mountains or visiting on the Eastern Shore and sharing in his favorite past times of boating, fishing and crabbing.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memory contributions can be made in his name to the charity of ones’ choice. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD.
