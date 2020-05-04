Charles “Chuck” Ralph Poppe, 56, of Manassas, VA, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020. Chuck was born in Morristown, NJ, to the late Ralph Vernon Poppe and Barbara Ann Poppe. He lived in a few places as a young boy, but his family settled in Manassas, when in 1979, he joined the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad and served there until 2002. Although it was a volunteer job, he put his entire heart into serving the community, starting as a junior member, and serving many years as Chief. For the past 12 years, he was the owner of Yard By Yard Landscaping.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 34 years, Lindsey; son, Craig; daughter-in-law, Monica; and two grandchildren who meant the world to him, Carleigh and Camden; his son, Brandon Lunders. He also leaves behind five siblings and their surviving spouses: numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his mother and 4 dogs. Since he was such an avid animal lover, in lieu of flowers, and if you’re able, please send donations to either Gray Face Acres Senior Dog Rescue at www.grayfaceacres.org, or Paws for Seniors at www.pawsforseniors.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com
