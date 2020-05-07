Our Mom, Colleen Arnold passed away on April 24, 2020 with her family at her side. The youngest of 6, Colleen was born in 1941 to Anna and John Munday in Newburgh, NY. After high school, Colleen left the safety of the suburbs to attend nursing school in New York City where she met her forever love, Frank Arnold. She and Frank married in NY before the Navy took them to Maryland. Before long, she was a Navy Wife, Mother of 3 and moving to the “K” section of Dale City, Virginia. Though no longer a Nursing professional, Colleen lived her life for Frank and her children, Peggie, Chris, and Jennifer. She was our troop Mom, den leader, and a favorite room mother, (particularly when the moccasins came off and the roller skates with pom poms and bells came on).
To us, our Mom was our voice of reason, our comic relief, and our stoic warrior in times of crisis. Our constant, Colleen supported each of us as we each left the nest, bought our first homes and married. She was there to love, hug, and shower her grandchildren with “Grandma’s 3 kisses”. She was our strength and champion when we were sick or sad or scared. Known for her lasagna, her iced tea, and pineapple gravy, she was the consummate hostess of Spades, Seven-up, Aggravation, and huge puzzles at the kitchen table. Ever the green thumb, she kept busy in retirement gardening, crafting, and even designing floral arrangements for the weddings of family and friends.
Always present for her family, we were so grateful to be with her as she passed, listening to Barbra Streisand and Kenny Rogers, Air Supply and Olivia Newton John, sharing our memories and some of her best stories. Together, we laughed and we cried as she left us to reunite with our Dad, her forever love. Her legacy and life lessons will continue through her eldest daughter, Peggie Brewer, son in law, Cole Brewer, Grandsons, Chris and George Brewer, her son, Chris Arnold, Daughter-in-law, Jeanie Arnold, youngest grandson, Michael Arnold and youngest daughter, Jen Arnold. To Kelli, Bobbie Jo, Trish, and Brenda, because of you, our time with our Mom was extended and her love for you was true.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area, Inc. https://www.cildrc.org/
Covenant Funeral Home, in Fredericksburg, VA will host a brief visitation for family and friends this Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 from 10-11 am.
In this time of COVID-19, we ask that you take suggested precautions (outlined by WHO) including social distancing and the wearing of protective masks.
