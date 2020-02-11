Colonel Thomas “Tom” Ashman, USAF (Ret.), devoted husband, father and cherished grandfather, died Jan. 24, 2020 with his wife and family by his side at Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge, VA. He was 69 years old.
Tom was born in 1950 in Akron, Ohio. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Akron and later earned his master’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas, Austin. Tom was commissioned into the Air Force in 1973 where he enjoyed a distinguished career of 30 years, and retired in 2003 as the Deputy Executive Director of Acquisition Management and Logistics Policy at the Defense Logistics Agency. Tom’s last position was as the vice president and regional director at Encore Support Systems, providing specialized program management and executive level support to government and commercial entities.
Tom loved DYI projects and committed more than 30 years to perfecting the home he built with his wife, Joni Canfield, in Dumfries, VA. He also loved the outdoors and was always up for a wrestling match with his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joni; five children Zachary Ashman of Fort Mill, SC., Quinn Benedict of Ashburn, VA., Sydney Ashman of Alexandria, VA., Benjamin Ashman of Lorton, VA., and Addyson Ashman of Dumfries, VA.; six grandchildren; his brothers Ronald and Bryan Ashman; and sister Carolyn Logan. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Agnes Miltner Ashman and William Gosiger Ashman.
A Catholic Mass for Col. Ashman will take place at St. Francis of Assisi in Triangle, Va., on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org), or the Friends of Youth Program, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Triangle, VA
