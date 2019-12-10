Curtis James Evans, 62, of Cross Junction VA, passed away on December 5th, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Born on September 21, 1957 in Barton, New York, Curtis was the son of the late John Keith Evans and Joan Carol Evans. He graduated from Osbourn High School in Manassas VA, and attended VA Tech. He was a carpenter, and owner of Evans Construction. He took pride in his work and was a perfectionist. He was very creative and could bring just about any idea his customers had, to life. He enjoyed playing golf and going fishing. He will be remembered as an honest, hardworking, caring person, and a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his two daughters Erica Evans See and daughter Ava of Broadway VA, Jessica Evans and daughters Destiny and Alysabeth of Cross Junction VA. He is also survived by brothers Glenn Evans and his wife Kristina of Manassas VA, Keith Evans and his wife Laura of Olney MD, a sister, Cheryll Johnson of Richmond VA, and his Aunt Carol and Uncle George Hrubachek of Dallas PA, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
