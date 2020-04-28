David “Hero” Henry Alther, Sr., 64, of Washington, VA passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born May 28, 1955 to the late Levi and Edna Alther in Virginia.
Hero loved the outdoors, tinkering around and able to do almost anything. He was also a faithful reader of his Bible.
Hero is survived by his wife, Pamela Alther; children, David H. Alther, Jr. and Callie Ann Alther; his French bulldog, Dolly, siblings, Stanley Alther and Charlene Alther.
A private graveside service will be held at Sperryville Cemetery.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
