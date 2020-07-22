Bradford Ripper passed away at his home in Orange, VA on July 10th. He was born October 29th, 1959 in Manassas Park, VA. He is survived by his two daughters, two sisters, and one brother. A Celebration of Life will be held this Friday evening in Manassas, VA. Email bridgetteripp95@gmail.com for details.
