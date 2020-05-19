Martha W. Alther, 99, formerly of Gid Brown Hollow, passed away Sun. May 17, at Countryside Assisted Living, Madison County.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Alther, of Washington, Va.
A service will be held at Beahm’s Chapel, Luray, on Thurs May 21 at 1 PM, with Rev. H. Miller Hunter presiding.
