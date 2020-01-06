Matilda Merritt, age 81, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away at Birmingham Green Rehabilitation Center in Manassas, Virginia on December 26, 2019.
Born in New York City, she is survived by her children Gregory Merritt in Staunton, Virginia and Renee Merritt in Richmond, Virginia.
Matilda also had three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Millie Ellis in Dumfries, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.