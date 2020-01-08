Della Marie Lawton

She met her husband while working as a secretary at Naval Air Systems Command and then went on to be a mail handler at the United States Postal Service and an assistant manager at AmeriBanc before becoming a full time housewife and mother to her 4 children.
Della was fully involved in her childrens' activities and never missed a ballet recital, soccer, baseball, basketball, roller hockey or football game, choir concert or chess tournament. She was the room mother and volunteer at childrens' schools, a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout Leader, award chairman for Cub Scouts Pack 289, the treasurer for the Prince William AAU Basketball Club and volunteered in the concession stands for Forest Park High School football, basketball and lacrosse games.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, father Michael LoVullo and mother Rosemary LoVullo.
She is survived by her husband Walter Lawton, children Jennifer, Kimberly, Andrew and Daniel Lawton, grandchildren Joseph and Lillyann Bement, brothers Michael and John LoVullo and sisters Patricia Manaois and Rosemary Roche.
The funeral service is scheduled for 10:30am, Friday January 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Church, 13752 Marys Way, Woodbridge, Virginia. Interment will follow at 12:15pm at Woodbine Cemetery, 12914 Canova Drive, Manassas, Virginia.
The family will receive visitors from on Thursday, January 9 from 2:00-4:00pm and from 6:00-8:00pm at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd, Woodbridge, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.