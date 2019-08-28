Diana H. Centers, age 80 of Woodbridge, VA died on August 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
She was a volunteer at Aquinas School in Woodbridge and Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. She was a resident of Woodbridge since 1963. Diana was an active member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Teddy L. Centers of Woodbridge, VA, 2 sons, Michael Lewis (Mona) Centers of Linden, VA and James Andrew (Linda) Centers of Dale City, VA and one daughter, Marianne Lee (Tom) Needham of Stafford, VA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Johnetta Hemey of Florida.
Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8pm.
A MASS of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary's Way, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:15pm. Interment will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria VA.
