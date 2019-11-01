DIANE (PATRICIA) WALDEN

On October 26, 2019, our loving mother (Patricia) Diane Walden, passed away at her home in Montclair, Virginia. She was born to General James M. and Elizabeth Illig on August 27, 1937 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She lived many places throughout the US and Europe as a child till the family settled their home in the Washington, DC area. She was previously married to James A. Joy and Jacob Wiss Walden, both have preceded her in death.
She enjoyed being with her family and was affectionally known as the “Big Kahuna”. Diane was a successful business woman, having owned and operated WHL Associates, LLC, for 18 years in Prince William County. She loved to play golf, travel, read and share in good company. She was a devout Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Church in Manassas, where she was a dedicated volunteer with the Legion of Mary.
Diane is survived by two sisters, Sally Santolli and Rosemary Irons, six children: Victoria Kosar (Paul), Michael Joy (Stephanie), Teresa Hannon (Jerry), James Joy, Denise Propps (James), and Jacqueline Colvin (Roger), 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on October 30, 2019 at 5 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2975 Purcell Rd, Manassas, VA 20112. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church (Legion of Mary).
