Dolores Valeria Manns, 91, formerly of Vienna, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at Spring Arbor in Leesburg, Virginia. She was born on November 24, 1928, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Jeanette Jablonski Kopera and Frank Kopera.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Charles Manns, Jr.; her two sons, Charles Manns, III (Elizabeth), and Mark Manns; her granddaughters, Sarah Mullikin (Forrest), Mary-Beth Fulkerson (Jeremy), and Lauren Clegg (Brendan); and great-grandchildren, Jack, F.T., Claire, Maxwell, Samuel, Sienna, and Parker and her niece Laurie Gruka.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Lucille Kopera.
Dolores and Chuck met in high school and were married in Buffalo, New York on August 19, 1950. They lived in Rochester, New York and Fairfield, Connecticut before moving to Vienna, Virginia where they lived for 47 years. Dolores worked for the National Wildlife Federation for many years before her retirement.
Dolores was the matriarch of the family who had a loving and gracious heart. She will be remembered through the family traditions she passed on and for her vibrant, fun personality. She loved spending time with her family and friends who will all miss her dearly.
Due to the present circumstances, funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dolores’ name to the National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.